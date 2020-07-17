$2,000 reward offered after two Lynchburg officers shot at during protest

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An anonymous donor has put up a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot at Lynchburg officers at the beginning of June.

Authorities say the incident happened on June 1 around 10:45 p.m. when two officers were patrolling Park Avenue and Stuart Street in connection to protests near Miller Park. Shots were then reportedly fired from an automatic weapon at two officers.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.