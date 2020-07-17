What’s News Today: Supply collection, outdoor performances.

ROANOKE, Va. – Delays are possible in Lexington due to milling and paving. Crews will work on Varner Lane, between Short Street and Preston Street starting at 8 a.m.

Senator Tim Kaine will talk with the Community Foundation of the New River Valley about child care. Kaine has pushed for relief for families and child care providers. He will also hold a roundtable discussion at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, talking with school leaders about COVID-19 impacts.

God’s Pit Crew holds a virtual collection drive today and tomorrow. Because of COVID-19, the organization isn’t able to collect supplies in person, so it’s going online. You can add items that would be found in a blessing bucket to your online cart. God’s Pit Crew will take the money raised and buy the items. It’s hoping to raise $5,000 over the next two days.

Enjoy entertainment for the whole family. Roanoke Children’s Theatre presents “Jack and the Wonder Beans.” Because of COVID-19, they can’t hold performances in a traditional setting, so they are going outside. There’s a street performance tonight on 2nd Street at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. You’re asked to pay what you can for admission and bring a chair or blanket.

There’s a concert tonight at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke. Red Reign and Dokken will take to the stage. Games open at 6 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.