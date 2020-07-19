Armed suspect arrested after making threats at a Food Lion near Plantation Road

ROANOKE CO., Va. – According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a man has been arrested after making several threats to others at Food Lion near Plantation Road.
Police say the suspect was taken into custody around 1:50 p.m.
ROANOKE CO., Va. – According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a man has been arrested after making several threats to others at Food Lion near Plantation Road.
Police say the suspect was taken into custody around 1:50 p.m.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.