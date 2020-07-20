Only one option: Martinsville City Schools to begin school year remotely

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – All remote, all the time.

”We’re following the data,” Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley said.

Remote learning will be the only option, at least at the beginning of the year, for Martinsville City Schools students.

While most, if not all, districts have this option in their plan, as of Monday Martinsville was the only district in the 10 News viewing area using it.

“We do have a hybrid plan. We have two,” said Talley. “I used the word fluid when we first presented the plan two weeks ago. (The plan) will allow us, based on what the virus is doing in the state, to switch easily.”

When the school board approved the district’s three-phase plan on July 13, the intent was to start the school year with a hybrid plan.

Talley said the announcement was made Friday to revert to the all-remote option after seeing cases continue to increase in the city and surrounding area.

“What we’ve done, and what we’re going to be doing, is to get technology in the hands of all of our students, to try to get internet access in the hands of all of our students, to prepare packets for those who do not have them,” said Talley. “Now, you’ll have a combination of virtual learning, students online, and also an opportunity for instructional methodology that allows students and teachers to communicate.”

The district will continue to consult with the local health department to determine when and how students and teachers can return to the classroom.