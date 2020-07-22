Campbell County approves reopening plans, leaders want to hire more staff

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County is one of the latest school districts to decide how and when students will go back to school.

After a two-plus hour presentation Monday night, school board members voted unanimously that elementary students come back in September for four days a week.

Those in sixth through 12th grades will learn in person and online.

Students will be required to wear a mask on a bus and will have to sit six feet apart from one another.

School leaders said though the plan was approved, it’s likely to change depending on the individual buildings.

They’re looking to hire more staff to help with supervision.

“We’ve got these plans built on capacity and personnel but for what the people are doing that means we need to hire 10 aides. Are those people available? Can we staff that. If not, then we’re going to have to adjust our plans,” Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent, said.

Pre-K thru fifth grades start on Sept. 1. The older students go back on Sept. 8.