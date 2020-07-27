Roanoke County schools partnering with organizations to provide low-cost childcare this school year

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County schools will be meeting both in-person and virtually this school year, a plan that doesn’t work for everyone.

Recognizing that, Roanoke County Public Schools created a task force with the YMCA, The United Way of Roanoke Valley, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, Prevention Council of Roanoke County and area churches to establish new day programs for parents who are impacted by this major change.

“With the current schedule we are having to adopt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize that parents are facing some significant challenges when it comes to child care,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

This new partnership will help provide low-cost day programs for students ages 12 and under.

“We are excited to partner with Roanoke County Public Schools, our area out-of-school time providers and others in the community to create a feasible solution for students and families in Roanoke County as schools start. We are committed to work together to ensure that programs adhere to the same level of safety, security and health guidelines from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health,” said United Way of Roanoke Valley President and CEO Abby Hamilton.

“We plan to launch several new program sites to meet the needs of our community and we need qualified staff immediately,” said Boys & Girls Club of SWVA CEO Michelle Davis.

B&GC and YMCA are currently hiring for school year programming across the region.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available and will need to be filled for new sites to open.

As new day programs are established, they will be added to the current United Way Smart2Start program, which provides a single-source online option for parents to apply for day programs at www.smart2start.org.