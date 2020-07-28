Campbell County school temporarily closes after worker tests positive for the coronavirus

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Campbell County school will be closed for two days after someone tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school division learned on Monday that a summer school staff member at Tomahawk Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday, a process established as part of the division’s Return to School plan.

Anyone who had contact with the infected individual has been advised to quarantine.

During the closure, the Central Virginia Health District will conduct contact tracing and the affected areas of the school will be cleaned and sanitized.