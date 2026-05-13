Bedford County man arrested after assault and breaking and entering incident, officials say

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had arrested a 38-year-old man and charged him with multiple offenses after a breaking and entering incident involving a firearm Tuesday.

According to officials, a call came in for a disturbance in progress in the Big Island area of the county at 8:17 p.m., possibly involving a firearm.

Recommended Videos

Deputies learned, while en route, that the suspect involved in the disturbance had possibly left the scene. Once on scene, it was determined that the suspect had forced entry into the residence and had assaulted the victim.

Deputies began to search for the suspect in the incident and later observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Rt 460.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle without incident and placed Kyle Hinkle, from Mechanicsville, into custody for breaking and entering and domestic assault and battery.

The vehicle driven by Hinkle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained on the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a firearm was located.

Police say additional charges were obtained on Hinkle for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a 17-time convicted felon. Hinkle is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.