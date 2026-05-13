South Boston Police Department seeking public assistance in five-year-old homicide case

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department announced that Wednesday marks five years since the homicide of Raquan Malik Canada, whose life was taken on May 13, 2021.

On May 13, 2021, officers responded to Gygax Ave for reports of a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, investigators developed evidence and conducted interviews; however, additional information is still needed.

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The South Boston Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Even details that may have appeared insignificant at the time could now prove critical to solving this homicide.

The family of Canada continues to seek answers and justice for their loved one. Investigators say they are hopeful that renewed public attention on this anniversary will encourage witnesses or individuals with knowledge of the crime to speak with law enforcement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SBPD at 434-575-4273; office hours are Monday-Friday (8a.m.-4 p.m.)