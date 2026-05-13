Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider
Trending
Copper theft surges across Southwest Virginia, leaving homeowners with costly repairs
Gov. Spanberger signs bills to address high energy costs, increase energy generation in Virginia
Prosecutors to retry Alex Murdaugh in deaths of wife and son after high court overturned convictions

Local News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Crisis Response K9

10 News Digital Team

K9 Ember (Courtesy of CCSO) (CCSO2026)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that, in recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the office is introducing a new Crisis Response K9 named Ember.

K9 Ember serves an important role within the office, trained to support individuals experiencing moments of acute stress, trauma and crisis. Unlike traditional patrol or detection dogs, these K9s are specifically selected for their calm temperament, sociability and ability to provide comfort in emotionally challenging environments.

Recommended Videos

K9 Ember’s training focuses on obedience, desensitization to loud or chaotic environments and advanced socialization.

First responders experience significantly elevated mental health risks. As such, Ember’s primary duty is to provide comfort to first responders following traumatic calls. She is also a member of CCSO’s PEER Support Team.

Additionally, K9 Ember assists children during interviews, supports victims at crime scenes, comforts families during emergencies and helps de-escalate tense situations where anxiety or fear is high.

K9 Ember is handled by Investigator Sarah Meeks. K9 Ember was obtained through funds provided by a private donation to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.