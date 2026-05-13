Campbell County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Crisis Response K9

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that, in recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the office is introducing a new Crisis Response K9 named Ember.

K9 Ember serves an important role within the office, trained to support individuals experiencing moments of acute stress, trauma and crisis. Unlike traditional patrol or detection dogs, these K9s are specifically selected for their calm temperament, sociability and ability to provide comfort in emotionally challenging environments.

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K9 Ember’s training focuses on obedience, desensitization to loud or chaotic environments and advanced socialization.

First responders experience significantly elevated mental health risks. As such, Ember’s primary duty is to provide comfort to first responders following traumatic calls. She is also a member of CCSO’s PEER Support Team.

Additionally, K9 Ember assists children during interviews, supports victims at crime scenes, comforts families during emergencies and helps de-escalate tense situations where anxiety or fear is high.

K9 Ember is handled by Investigator Sarah Meeks. K9 Ember was obtained through funds provided by a private donation to the Sheriff’s Office.