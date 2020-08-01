Lynchburg community distributing 600 pairs of shoes, 450 backpacks to kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg community is coming together to help get children ready for the school year, even if it looks different this year.

Members of One Community One Voice and other organizations are handing out 600 pairs of shoes and more than 400 backpacks with supplies inside on Saturday at Riverside Park.

The “Building Our Community Together” is a free event for children and adults.

“We realize during this pandemic a lot of people are out of work. So during this event we’re going to have employees that will hire right on the spot,” said co-founder James Camm.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.