Salem schools to open with ‘soft opening’ for students, teachers

SALEM, Va. – The first two weeks of school for students and teachers in Salem will be a “soft opening.”

School leaders met on Tuesday night and made a few changes to their plan for the start of classes.

The school year will begin with two four-day weeks, during which 25% of students in all grades will be in attendance one day per week.

Those two weeks will serve as the “soft opening,” according to school leaders.

Each student will be assigned an (A,B,C or D) day for in-person attendance. The school system will let parents know which day their student is assigned to.

The first day of class is Aug. 31.

