Bedford County school leaders vote to delay first day, require masks at times

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students in Bedford County won’t see the inside of a classroom until sometime during the week of Labor Day.

The school board voted on Thursday night 4-3 in favor of delaying the start of school again to the week of Sept. 7. It’s not clear yet when the exact first day of school will be.

School leaders voted in favor of requiring face coverings for students in certain areas while inside school buildings. They voted against requiring temperature checks for students, citing student privacy concerns.

Students and families still have the option to enroll in Bedford Connects, which is the 100% remote option for Bedford County students. On Thursday the board extended the enrollment deadline for Bedford Connects to Monday at 5 p.m.

The school system will be using CARES Act funding to hire additional staff to teach virtually.