Tractor-trailer crash closes US-220N in Roanoke County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed all US-220N lanes in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened 3.5 miles south of I-581.

According to police, five vehicles were involved in the accident. Officers say a car merging on to US-220 near Tanglewood lost traction and caused a chain reaction crash.

No injuries were reported and officers say the road should be back open shortly.

About the Author: