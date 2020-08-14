Tractor-trailer crash closes US-220N in Roanoke County

Published: August 14, 2020, 5:32 am Updated: August 14, 2020, 6:00 am

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed all US-220N lanes in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened 3.5 miles south of I-581.

According to police, five vehicles were involved in the accident. Officers say a car merging on to US-220 near Tanglewood lost traction and caused a chain reaction crash.

No injuries were reported and officers say the road should be back open shortly.

