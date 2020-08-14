United Way awards Radford schools $1,000 for masks

RADFORD, Va. – The United Way of the New River Valley awarded Radford City Schools $1,000 for personal protective equipment.

Thursday, the nonprofit delivered a check to Superintendent Robert Graham, which the district will use to buy masks for students.

“In our area, we have a lot of kids that fall in the lower income area and are in need. That’s where we want to concentrate to help the people that can’t afford it themselves, and we thought this was a good opportunity,” said Lois Davis with the United Way.

Appalachian Power gave $5,000 in grant money to the United Way.

Floyd and Montgomery County schools will also get a $1,000 donation.

The rest of the grant money Davis says will likely go to other nonprofits in the New River Valley.