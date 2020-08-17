Classroom Concerns: Schools continue changing reopening plans

ROANOKE, Va. – The school year has already started for some schools and other school systems are changing plans last minute. Parents, educators and students are still voicing concerns about the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic on an in-classroom setting.

With so many concerns about the pandemic and what the safest ways are to move forward with education for the upcoming school year, 10 News wants to hear what you think.

Just last week, many school systems including Roanoke City, Salem, Bedford County, Appomattox County and Wythe County all changed reopening plans. Some of the changes leave parents scrambling to find childcare.

We want to know: How have these decisions impacted your family?

Fill out the prompt below and you could see your opinion published in our next Classroom Concerns article.

Find more background information about where things currently stand with the Virginia education system and the latest education news in our reopening schools section here.

We may publish your thoughts on our website or feature them on our newscasts, but you can remain anonymous if you wish.