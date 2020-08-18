Say aloha to Roanoke’s new Hawaiian ice shop

ROANOKE, Va. – A brand-new shop specializing in Hawaiian ice and island-flavored ice cream is now open in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood.

Hang 10 is holding its grand opening on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

GRAND OPENING!! We are so excited to announce our opening day is this Tuesday, August 18th, from 12pm-9pm. Come and see us for a taste of the islands.🌴 Posted by HANG 10 on Saturday, 15 August 2020

The surfer-themed business brags about offering authentic Hawaiian shaved ice in 25 different tropical flavors and for those with dietary restrictions, it even has some vegan-friendly options.

If you’re not in the mood for an icy treat, they also sell Dole soft serve in flavors like pineapple, mango, lemon, orange, raspberry, lime and cherry.

Where can you find these island treats?

Hang 10 is right off of 8th Street SW, close to The Green Goat. Moving forward it will be open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.