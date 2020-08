PEARISBURG, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a married couple in their 60s was found shot to death in their Pearisburg home on Tuesday.

A family member went to do a welfare check around 8 a.m. and called police, according to Jackie Martin, chief of the Pearisburg Police Department. Police say the two were found dead once officers arrived, both with a single gunshot wound.

Police say the bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office.