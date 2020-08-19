Roanoke Outside Foundation launches $100,000 fundraising campaign to support outdoor projects, businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – A fundraising campaign will soon bring money to outdoor assets and businesses in the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Outside Foundation, which is a program of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, announced a $100,000 fundraising campaign on Wednesday to “support, develop and foster” outdoor capital improvement projects and businesses.

The campaign, called “Project Outside,” will help “fill maintenance funding gaps in projects” and “pool resources to tackle new outdoor infrastructure projects,” according to the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

In a release, Pete Eshelman with the Roanoke Outside Foundation said local areas saw a 200% increase in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that “We have to ensure that we don’t love our outdoor assets to death.”

The fund will help with the wear and tear seen in local parks, rivers, greenways and public spaces as more people in the region get outside.

Eshelman said the region isn’t currently investing in these areas “at a rate that will allow us to capitalize on our community strength.”

Corporate sponsors have already pledged $50,000. That includes support from Anthem, Carilion Clinic, Freedom First Credit Union, Haley Toyota, Hydro Flask, Member One Federal Credit Union and Orvis.

Community members are encouraged to donate. Click here to support the campaign or learn more.