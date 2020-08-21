77ºF

Get free nuggets at this Roanoke Chick-fil-A when you bring your dog

It would be their pleasure to meet your puppy

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Chick-fil-a Bonsack's Dog Days of Summer
Chick-fil-a Bonsack's Dog Days of Summer (Chick-fil-a)

ROANOKE, Va. – Who needs a pup cup when you can get nuggets for free?

The Bonsack Chick-fil-A will give your dog a treat when you bring them through the drive-thru during its Dog Days of Summer event on Wednesday, August 26.

If you bring your furry friend along, you get one free 6-count nugget and a Chick-fil-A bandana.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Grab your pups and bring them over for our Dog Days of Summer! 🐶🐾 ⠀ Bring your dog through our drive-thru Wednesday,...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Bonsack on Friday, August 21, 2020

