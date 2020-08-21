Get free nuggets at this Roanoke Chick-fil-A when you bring your dog

ROANOKE, Va. – Who needs a pup cup when you can get nuggets for free?
The Bonsack Chick-fil-A will give your dog a treat when you bring them through the drive-thru during its Dog Days of Summer event on Wednesday, August 26.
If you bring your furry friend along, you get one free 6-count nugget and a Chick-fil-A bandana.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue while supplies last.
