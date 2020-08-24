Founder and owner of AllSports Cafe dies

A local restaurant and sports bar will close later this week to mourn the loss of one of its own.

Kenneth Atkins, founder and owner of AllSports Cafe, died recently, restaurant management announced on Monday night.

The Roanoke and Salem AllSports Cafe locations will be closed on Friday so employees can attend the funeral services and pay their respects, according to the restaurant.

Both locations will resume their normal hours on Saturday at 11 a.m.