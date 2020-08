Published: August 27, 2020, 6:35 am Updated: August 27, 2020, 7:27 am

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared as of 7:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has closed all southbound lanes of US-11 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near Wheatland Road.

