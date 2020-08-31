God’s Pit Crew volunteers helping Hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Folks in Louisiana are still cleaning up from the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

Almost two dozen God’s Pit Crew volunteers have spent the past several days on the ground in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

A God’s Pit Crew employee who is currently in Louisiana said dealing with a disaster in a pandemic is overwhelming for these hurricane victims.

“They don’t know us. They see the Virginia license plates. They see that everything is not bad in this world. And then a bunch of guys hop out of the truck that they’ve never seen before, work on their home for free,” said Chris Childs, the organization’s immediate disaster response coordinator. “You can see the heaviness come off of people. It’s a beautiful thing.”

On top of delivering needed supplies, volunteers have been working to cut trees, put tarps on roofs and clear driveways.

Click here if you would like to donate to help God’s Pit Crew.