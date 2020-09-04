One dead, one hospitlized after Blue Ridge Parkway crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – A 65-year-old Patrick County man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near the Rocky Knob Visitor Center on Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., authorities responded to the crash near milepost 168 on Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the parkway officials.

Danny Shelton, of Meadows of Dan, was driving south when authorities say he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

Shelton died at the scene while the driver of the other vehicle was flown to a local hospital.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

Below is a map of the approximate location of the crash: