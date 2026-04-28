Two treated after lightning strike causes power outage at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD, Va. – According to Radford Officials, two security personnel were transported for potential fume exposure and observation after a lightning strike caused a power outage at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the strike occurred at approximately 4 a.m., and the interruption to facility operations resulted in a brief localized venting of vapor strictly contained to the site.

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In accordance with established emergency safety procedures, all personnel immediately sheltered in place. The RFAAP emergency response team is also actively managing the situation.

While residents in the vicinity may have heard the installation’s shelter-in-place alarms, there is currently no danger to the surrounding off-post community.