These Roanoke service dogs are graduating — virtually, of course

ROANOKE, Va. – Cue “Pomp and Circumstance” because these smart pups are graduating from Saint Francis Service Dogs.

The organization is holding a virtual ceremony for its new graduates on Sunday at 7 p.m. to celebrate the end of their service dog training.

Saint Francis Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization in Roanoke that matches professionally-trained service dogs with children and adults with disabilities who need assistance to lead a more independent life.

It takes a rigorous two-year training period for each puppy to become a service dog, according to organization officials.

The graduation will honor their commitment from the application and screening process to all the training classes and matching interviews.

This year, friends and family will be able to celebrate ten new furry graduates.

“The people we serve are our inspiration to tackle a new pandemic reality with resourcefulness and grace. Although we miss being together and celebrating in person, the silver lining is that we can include even more people in our celebration this way, and we are excited to honor our wonderful graduates and their Saint Francis Service Dogs," said Executive Director Cabell Youell.

If you’d like to attend the virtual graduation, you can find more information here.