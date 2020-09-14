81ºF

Local Red Cross chapter continues disaster response during pandemic

Response looks much different this year due to COVID-19 precautions

Jessica Jewell, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

FILE: American Red Cross employee Darryl Thompson Jr. sanitizes a blood bed during an American Red Cross blood drive to help alleviate a blood supply shortage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The speedway plans to hold a total of four blood drives due to a lack of donated blood and facilities large enough to collect it while observing social distancing guidelines. Many blood drives across the United States have been canceled as a result of the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
ROANOKE, Va. – As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Sally, the Red Cross is preparing to help.

Volunteers from the Southwest Virginia chapter have provided assistance after disasters for years, but that response looks different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Jackie Grant said they’re still sending people to affected areas for relief, but now they’re working with FEMA and the CDC to make sure they also protect people from the pandemic.

“Some of these more serious disasters like Laura and impending Sally and the wildfires out in the west, we’re having to open emergency shelters but again having all those safety precautions in place,” Grant said.

