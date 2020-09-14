Local Red Cross chapter continues disaster response during pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Sally, the Red Cross is preparing to help.

Volunteers from the Southwest Virginia chapter have provided assistance after disasters for years, but that response looks different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Jackie Grant said they’re still sending people to affected areas for relief, but now they’re working with FEMA and the CDC to make sure they also protect people from the pandemic.

“Some of these more serious disasters like Laura and impending Sally and the wildfires out in the west, we’re having to open emergency shelters but again having all those safety precautions in place,” Grant said.

Click here to find out how you can support the Red Cross.