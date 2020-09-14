78ºF

When and where to get a free flu shot in Roanoke

Carilion has partnered with both the Roanoke Public Libraries and the Redevelopment and Housing Authority

ROANOKE, Va. – Ahead of the start of flu season, Carilion is offering free flu vaccines for those 18 and older.

Carilion has partnered with both the Roanoke Public Libraries and the Redevelopment and Housing Authority to offer 14 free flu vaccine clinics in the upcoming weeks.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done online or by contacting Carilion Direct at (540) 266-6000 or Toll-Free (800) 422-8482.

DateTimeLocation
Sept. 1510 a.m. to NoonMain Branch Library
Sept. 152 to 4 p.m.Landsdowne Park
Sept. 173 to 5 p.m.Belmont Branch Library
Sept. 19Noon to 4 p.m.Lincoln Terrace
Sept. 2210 a.m. to NoonGainsboro Branch Library
Sept. 222 to 4 p.m.Melrose Towers
Sept. 225 to 7 p.m.Bluestone Park
Sept. 243 to 5 p.m.Melrose Branch Library
Sept. 26Noon to 4 p.m.Indian Rock Village
Sept. 292 to 4 p.m.Raleigh Court Branch Library
Sept. 293 to 5 p.m.Morningside Manor
Oct. 13 to 5 p.m.Williamson Road Branch Library
Oct. 65 to 7 p.m.Hunt Manor
Oct. 85 to 7 p.m.Jamestown Place

