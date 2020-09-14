When and where to get a free flu shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Ahead of the start of flu season, Carilion is offering free flu vaccines for those 18 and older.

Carilion has partnered with both the Roanoke Public Libraries and the Redevelopment and Housing Authority to offer 14 free flu vaccine clinics in the upcoming weeks.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done online or by contacting Carilion Direct at (540) 266-6000 or Toll-Free (800) 422-8482.