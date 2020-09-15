God’s Pit Crew sends supplies to wildfire victims

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is shipping three tractor-trailers full of water, Gatorade and hygiene products to help people who’ve been displaced by the wildfires in Oregon and California.

God’s Pit Crew is also still helping out people impacted by Hurricane Laura. About 30 volunteers just returned this week after spending three weeks down south.

Recovery from these disasters is still a long way away, but God’s Pit Crew COO Brandon Nuckles said it’s amazing to see the support pour in.

God's Pit Crew is sending thousands of Blessing Buckets filled with supplies to help the victims of the wildfires out west. (WSLS)

“It’s a blessing to be part of an organization in which people want to give up their time, talent and treasures to help us to help others," said Nuckles.

With Hurricane Sally hitting the Gulf Coast, God’s Pit Crew is looking for monetary donations to buy more water, food and supplies because they have to limit the number of volunteers working at a time due to COVID-19.