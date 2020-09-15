What’s News Today: Job fair, new school talks

Carilion Clinic is teaming up with Roanoke Public Libraries for drive-up flu clinics. You’re encouraged to pre-register. Vaccines are free and available to anyone 18 and older while supplies last. If you pre-register, you are guaranteed to get one. If you take part, you will need to wear a face mask. Today’s event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the main branch on Jefferson Street.

Daniel Bubar takes over as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia today. He replaces Thomas Cullen, who resigned last week after being confirmed as a District Court Judge. Bubar currently serves as First Assistant U. S. Attorney.

The Campbell County School Board and Board of Supervisors will hold a joint meeting today to hear initial construction plans for Rustburg Middle School. Earlier this year, the county issued a request for bids to construct a new school, designed for 750 students. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the presentation will be streamed via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m.

Renovations will begins today at the Gainsboro Branch Library in Roanoke. Improvements include redesigned children and teen areas, new technology, paint, carpet and blinds and new shelves. Curbside pickup and drop off will no longer be available at this branch. The library is expected to reopen early next year.

There’s a drive-thru job fair today at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. More than 100 manufacturing positions are open, including machine operators, packaging, commercial construction and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center.