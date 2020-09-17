Danville firefighters respond after car crashes into house

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews responded to a crash in Danville on Thursday morning after a car ran into the front corner of a house on Gay Street.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The house, located at 433 Gay Street, was empty at the time of the crash.

The driver was out of the car when crews arrived, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Firefighters installed temporary shoring to protect the house from further damage.

Crews were at the house for about an hour and a half.