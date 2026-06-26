Downtown Roanoke gears up for Star City Motor Madness

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is gearing up for another year of Star City Motor Madness, a weekend celebration of classic cars, custom rides and family-friendly fun.

The festivities kick off Friday evening with Party at the Museum, running until 9 p.m. Attendees can explore collector cars on display, enjoy live music, grab a bite from food trucks and tour the museum grounds.

“Tonight we’re having the kickoff party for Star City Motor Madness. We’re having it here at the museum. We’ll have a great number of cars on display here. We will have the band Supafly Five playing in the rail yard, beer, wine, and Dale’s Diner food truck. So it’ll be great,” said Mindy Fynn, executive director of the Museum of Transportation.

Saturday’s main event brings more than 300 vehicles to the streets of downtown Roanoke for the free Star City Motor Madness Car Show, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual event raises money for the Virginia Museum of Transportation and other local nonprofits, while drawing thousands of automotive enthusiasts to the Star City.

Whether it’s a vintage classic, modern muscle car or something in between, organizers say there’s something for everyone at Star City Motor Madness.