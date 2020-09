ROANOKE, Va. – Unfortunately, you won’t be able to indulge in this beloved afternoon soap opera on Thursday and Friday.

NBC is not scheduling any “Days of Our Lives” episodes on these two days to show coverage of the PGA Tour.

The show is returning to its normal time slot on Monday and you won’t be missing and of the drama-filled fun.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will be airing during the soap opera’s usual time slot at 1 p.m. to make time for golf programming.