Farmburguesa owners talk diversity, challenges during Hispanic Heritage Month

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month and one Roanoke couple is serving up tasty treats while proving that the community is stronger together.

When Kat Pascal and her husband, Jimmy Delgado, opened Farmburguesa in Vinton two years ago, they wanted to bring a little taste of their Colombian heritage to the Roanoke Valley.

“This is kind of like my grandmother’s recipe," said Delgado.

From burgers to sauces, the couple created a unique menu, and even opened a second location in Grandin Village.

“It means a lot to be able to serve our community as a minority-owned business, to be able to introduce diversity and inclusion to the Roanoke Valley,” said Pascal.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. and celebrates the importance of Hispanic and Latin Americans culture.

According to the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. has 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year.

Pascal said it’s not always easy for them to get their companies off the ground.

“Minority-led businesses don’t have access to capital, mentors or even organizations in their communities that allow them to succeed or feel successful,” said Pascal.

That’s why the couple started a Facebook group called “Nuestro Comercio Latino.” It has over 1,400 members and they share helpful information and advice with other local Hispanic business owners.

“It becomes all the easier and all the better when you have somebody to lean on," said Pascal.

Delgado and Pascal hope to show their kids and future generations they can be proud of their heritage too.

“Show where they came from through food, through actions, through your workplace,” said Delgado. “That makes me feel really proud.”

“It means a lot to us to be able to serve our community and serve the Hispanic community, in particular," said Pascal.