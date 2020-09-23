Wednesdays to remain remote learning days for Botetourt County students

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – There are some updates on remote learning in Botetourt County following the latest school board meeting.

According to a tweet sent out by the district, Wednesdays will remain remote learning days for Botetourt County students.

Students who have opted in to 100% remote learning can also change to the hybrid schedule on Oct. 19.

Officials say more information will be communicated by each child’s school.