Wednesdays to remain remote learning days for Botetourt County students

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Single desks are spaced out in a classroom after being delivered in view of the reopening of the school year, at the Augusto High School, in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Schools in Italy are scheduled to reopen Sept. 14 after over 5 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – There are some updates on remote learning in Botetourt County following the latest school board meeting.

According to a tweet sent out by the district, Wednesdays will remain remote learning days for Botetourt County students.

Students who have opted in to 100% remote learning can also change to the hybrid schedule on Oct. 19.

Officials say more information will be communicated by each child’s school.

