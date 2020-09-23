What’s News Today: redistricting amendment, return to school

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg today. Part of Hollins Mill Road will be closed to from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FairMapsVa holds a community conversation this evening on redistricting. They will talk about a proposed state constitutional amendment which creates a redistricting commission to use census data to redraw congressional and state legislative districts. The commission would be made up of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens. The proposed districts would be voted on by the general assembly, but could not be changed. Tonight’s discussion begins at 7 p.m. online.

There’s a free, COVID-19 testing clinic today. The Virginia Department of Health will perform tests from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial. You do need to pre-register in order to get a test.

The Botetourt County School Board will hold a special meeting today. It will vote on leaving Wednesdays as Virtual Learning Days with the other days of the week being A-B days, through December. It could also vote to allow those doing all virtual learning to return to school on October 19th, instead of waiting for the second semester. The board will also hear about plans to make snow days virtual learning days.

YOVASO After Prom Grand Finale needs your help as it tried to win a $25,000 grant. It is one of 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist event. YOVASO says the program relies on grants and donations to remain financially stable, after losing its major funding source in 2019, and COVID has caused fundraising to stop. Between now and October 2nd, you can vote daily.