Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Altavista that left two people hurt on Tuesday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., crews were called to the 1800 block of Bishop Creek Road for a cell phone crash detection.

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Authorities arrived to find a two-vehicle head-on collision, with heavy damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers were injured and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital by Campbell County Public Safety medic units. The road was shut down during the incident, but has since been reopened.