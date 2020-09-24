What’s News Today: flu shot clinic, new restaurant

There’s a ribbon cutting for a new restaurant in downtown Roanoke. Crumbles opened just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant, which was featured in Takeout Tuesday in April, serves breakfast and brunch. The restaurant is located on Kirk Avenue.

Danville City Council will tour the site of a proposed new police station. As we’ve reported, the police department is spread out between city hall, the city’s library and precincts on Green Street and Third Avenue. The currently police station has 12,000 square feet. A study showed the department needs about 40,000 square feet.

Carilion Clinic holds a drive-up flu vaccine clinic today. It runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Melrose Branch Library in Roanoke. You are encouraged to pre-register.

The Bedford Child Advocacy Center is holding an open house today. The center is a safe and neutral environment, where children can talk about their experiences. It’s used by law enforcement or Child Protective Services when they believe a child may have experienced abuse or witnessed a traumatic event. Medical and mental health professionals are there to then help the children. The open house runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.