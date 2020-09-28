God’s Pit Crew has already responded to more disasters than ever in 2020

DANVILLE, Va. – It may seem like 2020 is just one bad thing after another and for God’s Pit Crew, that statement is true.

The Danville nonprofit has responded to more major disasters in 2020 than any year in its history.

In a time of crisis, seeing a convoy of big, red trucks creates hope for those picking up the pieces.

“When people are devastated in these communities and they see those red trucks roll in, they know that hope is rolling in there on wheels,” said God’s Pit Crew founder Randy Johnson.

In 2020, God’s Pit Crew has met a lot of people in need.

First, the pandemic hit, forcing the nonprofit to figure out how to help with only a few hands.

“I feel like we’ve had to reinvent ourselves a least once a week for the last six months,” said Johnson.

They quickly began doing more with fewer volunteers in the warehouse.

Shortly after the country shut down, a tornado tore through Tennessee.

Then, storm after storm washed ashore in the Gulf and right now, wildfires are ravaging the West Coast.

“Normally we’d do five to six major disasters a year. 2020 already, this year, we’ve responded to 15 major disasters,” said Johnson.

Hurricane season is not even over yet.

Johnson said their blessing bucket supply is almost out, so replenishing it is a priority.

“A lot, a lot, a lot has been accomplished. We couldn’t have done it without the folks who have given, but there is still a lot to be done and the only way we can do it is with help from folks,” said Johnson.

Even though the year has been challenging, Johnson said the nonprofit has experienced many moments of victory.

This week, God’s Pit Crew volunteers will head to Tennessee to build a tornado victim a new home.