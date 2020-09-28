With Virginia’s Veterans Parade canceled, WSLS 10 will honor heroes with special broadcast

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s Veterans Parade is canceled this year in an effort to protect our nation’s heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers hoped things would change by the fall; however, with the continued spread of the virus, they knew they had to make a change.

“As we go into this different year, we’ve all had to sacrifice and we realize now the sacrifices they’ve made for our country and hopefully as we have a celebratory event this year they’ll realize that we’re still thinking about them,” said Jeff Perkins, Boxley Materials Company president and planning committee member.

For more than 10 years, the community has showed-up in support of the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

Since there will be no parade, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m., WSLS 10 will air a 30-minute special tribute to local veterans.