Vinton Fall Festival continues 18-year tradition amid pandemic

VINTON, Va. – One Roanoke County community isn’t letting this pandemic stop its fall traditions.

This year, the Vinton Fall Festival will still be one place to make memories.

Every fall dating back 18 years, people have looked forward to the free event and despite the pandemic, the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce says that won’t change.

On Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can catch live entertainment on two stages, food trucks, a petting zoo and craft vendors.

The chamber’s executive director, Angie Chewning, said they’ve had vendors pour into sign up. For many of those vendors, this will be their first time at the Vinton Fall Festival.

“They haven’t been able to sell their goods this year so far so a lot of events canceled and so they’re just very grateful to be able to sell those. A lot of them depend on these events for their income or their supplement income so we’re very lucky to provide them a space,” said Chewning.

Downtown Vinton Businesses and the Vinton Museum will be open during the festival so you get a chance to explore all downtown has to offer.

The festival has always been outside, but in order to keep you safe and limit the spread of coronavirus, they are using all that space to their advantage.

This year all vendors will be on just one side of the street instead of both sides.

That change allows room for social distancing between vendors and in front of vendors for people looking at their merchandise.

“We’re very lucky that the downtown Vinton area is large and we can spread out and we can close off as many streets as we want basically and spread out so we can accommodate a large group,” Chewning said.

There will be no bouncy houses for the kids, but there will be a petting zoo.

For a list of vendors, click here.