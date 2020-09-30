88-year-old woman dies after crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – State police said a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Route 698, just north of Route 1260, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2015 Ford Fusion was headed south on Route 698 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Freightliner truck head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Fusion, 88-year-old Elizabeth Willard, of Bassett, died at the scene. State police said she was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Freightliner, 28-year-old William Martin, of Martinsville, was not hurt. State police said he was wearing his seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.