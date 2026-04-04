Appomattox County officials capture escaped arrestee

AMHERST CO., Va. – April 4, 9:30 P.M. UPDATE:

Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office sat Wright has been captured. Officials say he was found in the Randolph Street area of Amherst county.

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April 4, UPDATE:

Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has provided more information on their search for the arrestee who escaped while being escorted to jail on Friday.

ACSO said they received a call on Friday, which led to the arrest of 36-year-old Cruz Montgomery Wright on the following charges:

Larceny of a firearm (felony)

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon (felony)

Attempted larceny of a vehicle (felony)

Destruction of property (felony)

Trespassing (misdemeanor)

Authorities said that while Wright was being escorted by a deputy to the Amherst Blue Ridge Regional Jail, he fled the area on foot. As a result, law enforcement has been searching the area using aerial surveillance and K9 units.

The deputy who was escorting Wright during the incident has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office thanked the following groups for their help:

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Marshalls

At the time of his escape, Wright was wearing a black shirt with the word “PARIS.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241. If you spot Wright, do not approach him and contact 911.

Original Story:

Amherst County Fire and EMS announced Friday night that officials were actively searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the jail.

Officials say that all residents in the area of Wright Shop, Old Wright Shop, Colony Road and Seminole are advised to shelter in place and immediately call 911 if you observe anything suspicious.

The inmate is described as a 5′8 white man who is 200 pounds, and he has tattoos on his face, neck and head. The man does not currently have facial hair.