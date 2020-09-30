70ºF

Blacksburg woman celebrates 95th birthday in royal fashion

Her friends from the hospital and her senior living community helped celebrate

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Marion Kelso celebrates her 95th birthday with a drive-by parade
Marion Kelso celebrates her 95th birthday with a drive-by parade (Warm Hearth Village)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A senior in the New River Valley had an unforgettable birthday celebration that she said came as a complete surprise.

Marian Kelso celebrated her 95th birthday with a glamorous drive-by birthday celebration put together by staff at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and Warm Hearth Village, where she lives.

Kelso sat in a makeshift queen’s throne outside the hospital while friends and volunteers drove past waving, honking and greeting her happy birthday through car windows.

She said that she was completely surprised by the celebration.

“You know,” she said, “I thought I was going to a meeting with the volunteer manager, but I ended up sitting under a tree having a party!”

Kelso has volunteered at the hospital since 2012 and remains an active member of the Blacksburg community, according to WHV.

“Although our volunteers are unable to be on-site presently, we still want to celebrate them, especially when it is a major milestone,” said Rhonda Whaling, volunteer manager for the hospital. “Seeing the smile and joy on Marian’s face when she saw some fellow volunteers and realized we were all there to celebrate her was heartwarming.”

