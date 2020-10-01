Berglund Center flea market returns outdoors and with more vendors

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re a bargain shopper or just love treasure hunting, then you were probably a little hurt when craft vendor shows and flea markets were canceled at the beginning of the pandemic. The Berglund Center in Roanoke is making it up to you with its Monster Outdoor Flea Market Saturday, Oct. 10.

Make sure you’re keeping up with 10 News' Weather Authority because with 150 vendors to choose from, you’re going to want to make sure you’re comfortable shopping outdoors.

Since the market moved to the Berglund Center parking lot there is space for more vendors than in past years.

All vendors will have to wear masks and their booths will be socially distanced from each other.

New this year, three food trucks on site.

This free flea market usually happens in the spring and fall but since the spring event was canceled and it’s all happening outside the Berglund Center wanted to make it a celebration.

“We’re trying to make it as safe as possible and give people things to do because like everybody we’ve been cooped up in our houses. We’re itching to be outside but we want to do it in a safe and responsible way,” said Robert Knight, director of marketing and sales.

It’ll be set up like a yard sale, except instead of items from just one person or family you can shop at the 150 different vendors.

Expect to find items for all ages and maybe even get a head start on your holiday shopping to avoid crowds later in the season.

Knight said if you are an interested vendor, they still have available slots.

“We have about 25 spots left when its inside it sells out every year and we’re anticipating we sell out again even though we’ve increased the number of vendors so if you go to our website you can look up information on how to be a vendor,” Knight said.

The website also includes Berglund Center’s new policies and procedures for events during the pandemic.

Berglund Center is asking attendees to social distance when they arrive. Parking and admission is free. The Monster Outdoor Flea Market is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Berglund Center’s front parking lot.