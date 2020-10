CARROLL CO., Va. – A 27-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County on Saturday.

Virginia State Police say it happened at around 8:41 a.m. on the 2600 block of Pleasantview Road.

We’re told Robert Slusher, Jr. of Woodlawn, Va., was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a pole and a tree and overturned.

Investigators say Slusher was not wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.