Franklin County fifth-grade teacher named 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A local elementary school teacher has earned the state’s highest honor for teaching.

Anthony Swann, a fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary, was named the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a virtual ceremony on Thursday night.

“First of all, I’d like to thank God for the opportunity to serve his children. It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was 11 years old. Words cannot express how humbled and grateful I am to have this honor,” said Swann.

Swann was recognized for his commitment to his students by creating an inclusive environment and supporting his students' social and emotional health.

“I plan to utilize this opportunity to give hope to those students who feel that their current trauma or economic hardship is the end of their world. Teachers, together we have the ability to change one life at a time through our influence. Let’s continue to change the world, one child at a time," said Swann.

The honor is awarded annually by the Virginia Department of Education. Swann is now the state’s nominee for 2021 National Teacher of the Year, which will be awarded in the spring at a White House ceremony.

Swann was one of eight Virginia teachers in the running for the award:

Sarah F. Jurewicz, a Culinary Arts I and II (Baking and Pastry Arts) teacher at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center in Chesterfield County (Region 1)

Alisa T. Smith, a Spanish teacher at Jamestown High in Williamsburg-James City County (Region 2)

Kimberly G. Cannon, a U.S. History teacher at Stafford Middle in Stafford County (Region 3)

Lisa M. Rode, a sixth-grade teacher at Kings Glen Elementary in Fairfax County (Region 4)

Lisa S. Cooper, a first-grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary in Staunton (Region 5)

Sarah M. Biggs, a first- and second-grade reading teacher at High Point Elementary in Washington County (Region 7)

Victoria S. Soyars, a Geometry teacher at Park View High in Mecklenburg County (Region 8)

Last year, another local teacher took home the award. The 2020 Teacher of the Year was Andrea Johnson, a 12th-grade English teacher at Salem High School.