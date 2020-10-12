D.A.D. offers free services to domestic abuse and stalking survivors

ROANOKE, Va. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All year long, Domestic Abuse Disruption, also known as D.A.D., is a non-profit that offers free services to help out with things some people don’t realize domestic violence or stalking survivors may need.

For example, D.A.D. volunteers teach a self-defense technique called Cheat. Classes are for women and girls ages 13 and older. The class covers how to use situational awareness and your instincts to minimize the problem to go seek help.

Volunteers also escort survivors to court to avoid any type of intimidation by their accused abuser, assist with minor removal so the survivor can grab belongings from where they were staying with their alleged abuser and even a protective order assistance program.

Director, Trey Gregory told 10 News there’s a definite need for their services in southwest Virginia and it’s continuing to grow because of the pandemic and the problems that come with it.

“It’s basically what I call an abuser’s paradise. There’s no contact with the outside world anyway and now with what they did have is limited and it’s just growing and then heap all the concerns of the world: alcohol sales are up, people are home, money’s down," said Gregory.

It can be challenging for survivors to ask for help, so if they come to you as a trusted friend or family member, remember that what you say is important.

“They (family or friend) need to be compassionate, don’t always project your own self onto them. Be kind, don’t say, ‘You’re stupid for putting up with that, tell them you’re worth more than that,’ encourage them and be there for them,” said Gregory.

He also urged people to be careful with their words because you don’t want to make the situation any worse. It’s hard, but help them in the way they want to be helped.

If you’re reading this and are going through domestic abuse situation, Gregory wants you to know love isn’t supposed to hurt and there are resources available to help you start the better life you deserve.

D.A.D. has helped people across the country and even across the world. If you need assistance you can give them a call. For more on what organization does, how to volunteer and contact information, click here.

D.A.D. is there to support men too they’re just more concentrated on women.

For a list domestic violence resources, click here.