Local breast cancer survivors share stories at virtual Pink Promise luncheon

ROANOKE, Va. – This is breast cancer awareness month and Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge is holding its annual Pink Promise Luncheon. It looks a little different this year.

Usually hundreds of people gather in person for a luncheon and powerful program about breast cancer survivors and fighters.

But this year because of COVID restrictions it’s virtual!

“I’m a 20-year breast cancer survivor this year. I chaired this luncheon for now seven years. It’s really important to me that we see this continue this year,” said Janet Frantz.

There are some amazing survivors speaking.

Keynote speaker Chaunte' Lowe is one of only two women in American history to compete on four US Olympic teams, while also holding the title of mother of 3. In June of 2019, Chaunte was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. She decided to train through Chemo for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and will share her story.

Also speaking is Roanoke Valley survivor Kristie Buchanan who credits Komen for saving her life.

“If it wouldn’t have been from them I would have never gone back for that second mammogram and ultrasound. I had done it so many times before that I really just thought I don’t have the finances right now and it’s never resulted in anything serious. Their persistence and willingness to help me financially is what saved my life,” said Buchanan.

Because it’s virtual, you can watch the entire program on facebook Tuesday afternoon after the event happens.

WSLS 10 is proud sponsor of the event this year and Virginia Today morning anchor Jenna Zibton is honored to serve as the emcee again this year too.