Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation offering webinars to educate women

ROANOKE, Va. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation (VBCF) wants to get the word out in southwest Virginia that resources are available.

The Richmond-based nonprofit is educating people impacted by the disease.

All month VBCF is hosting a virtual education series, answering questions from those with cancer.

The executive director said often patients zone out when they receive a diagnosis.

“When you hear the word ‘cancer,’ your mind doesn’t always then focus on all the details beyond that,” said Katy Sawyer, Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation executive director. “You sort of go to, ‘Oh my goodness, my loved ones, my family, my friends.’”

Thursday’s education topic is eating for better health.

